The Bengaluru Bulls earned a hard-fought 33-29 victory over the Tamil Thalaivas at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday night. With this win, the Bulls broke Tamil Thalaivas’ winning streak of three matches. On that note, let us check out the Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas player ratings for match 66 of the PKL 2025.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas player ratings

Alireza Mirzaian (9.5/10)

Alireza Mirzaian delivered a standout performance, scoring 10 points and proving his worth as a dynamic all-rounder. His raids were sharp and well-timed, often catching defenders off guard. On the defensive end, he showed grit and awareness, contributing to crucial stops. Alireza’s ability to influence both ends of the mat gave his team tactical flexibility and kept the opposition guessing.

His balanced contribution reflects not just skill but smart decision-making under pressure. With this performance, Alireza reinforced his reputation as a reliable and versatile player capable of turning the tide in tight contests.

Arjun Deshwal (9/10)

Arjun Deshwal showcased his raiding prowess with 9 points, leading Tamil Thalaivas’ offensive charge. Known for his agility and tactical intelligence, Arjun executed raids with precision, targeting weak spots in the defense. His ability to maintain composure and convert opportunities into points kept his team competitive throughout the match.

Arjun’s performance was a blend of speed, strategy, and consistency—hallmarks of a top-tier raider. Whether in do-or-die situations or bonus attempts, he delivered with confidence. His contribution was vital in sustaining Tamil’s momentum and applying pressure on the opposition’s defense.

Sanjay (8/10)

Sanjay stood firm in defense, scoring 5 points and anchoring Bengaluru Bulls’ backline with authority. His tackles were timely and impactful, often halting key raiders in their tracks. Sanjay’s positioning and anticipation allowed him to read the game effectively and execute decisive moves. His performance was not just about numbers—it was about presence and control.

By neutralizing threats and maintaining defensive discipline, Sanjay played a crucial role in stabilizing his team’s defense. His reliability and composure under pressure make him a valuable asset in high-stakes matches.