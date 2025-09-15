The Bengaluru Bulls are set to take on the Telugu Titans in match 34 of the ongoing PKL 2025. Both teams enter this clash with momentum. The Bulls are riding high on a three-match winning streak, rejuvenated by a change in captaincy that’s seen Yogesh Dahiya lead a defensive revival.

Meanwhile, the Titans, led by Vijay Malik, are eager to bounce back after a narrow loss to Puneri Paltan, having previously stitched together three wins of their own. On that note, let us check out the Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Head to Head Records for match 34 of the PKL 2025.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans head to head records

Matches Played Bengaluru Bulls Wins Telugu Titans Wins Ties 25 16 5 4

Bengaluru Bulls have had the upper hand in this rivalry, winning the majority of the encounters. Despite the overall dominance by the Bulls, the Titans have turned the tide recently, winning both of the last two meetings between these sides. This adds an extra layer of intrigue to their upcoming clash in Match 34 of PKL 2025.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans starting 7s (Probable)

Bengaluru Bulls – Akash Shinde, Satyappa Mutti, Alireza Mirzaian, Sanjay Dhull, Jitender Yadav, Deepak Sankar, Yogesh Dahiya.

Telugu Titans – Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans PKL 2025 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans squads