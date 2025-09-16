Bengaluru Bulls scripted a stunning comeback to register their fourth consecutive victory in PKL Season 12, defeating Telugu Titans 33-31 in a nail-biting Southern Derby at the SMS Indoor Stadium on Monday (September 15). On that note, let us check out the top 3 performers from the Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans match 34 of the PKL 2025.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans player ratings

Bharat (9/10)

Bharat was a powerhouse in this match, racking up an impressive 13 points while playing for a full 35 minutes. His dual-threat capability as an all-rounder made him a nightmare for the opposition—he was just as effective in defense as he was in attack. Bharat’s raids were sharp and decisive, and his defensive interventions were timely and impactful.

His stamina and strategic awareness allowed him to dominate both ends of the mat, making him the most valuable player of the game. With performances like this, Bharat is setting the bar high for all-rounders across the league.

Alireza Mirzaian (8.5/10)

Alireza Mirzaian delivered a stellar performance, scoring 11 points and proving his mettle as a dynamic all-rounder. His ability to switch roles seamlessly between raiding and defending added depth to his team’s strategy. Alireza’s raids were marked by clever footwork and quick decision-making, while his defensive efforts showed grit and anticipation.

He played with intensity and flair, often catching opponents off guard. His contribution was instrumental in keeping the momentum alive for his side. Alireza’s versatility and consistency make him a player to watch in future matches.

Vijay Malik (8/10)

Vijay Malik put in a strong shift with 9 points, showcasing the kind of balance and control that defines a top-tier all-rounder. His raids were calculated and effective, and he wasn’t afraid to take risks when the team needed a breakthrough. Vijay’s defensive positioning and awareness helped neutralize key threats from the opposition.

Though he didn’t play the full match, his impact was felt every time he stepped onto the mat. His performance reflects a player who understands the game deeply and knows how to deliver when it counts.