The Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas match 49 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 25 (Thursday). Both UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls are stationed at the bottom half of the PKL points table and will look to turn things around this evening on the mat. On that note, let us check out the player battles to watch out for in the Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2025 match 49.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas player battles

Surender Gill vs Yogesh Dahiya

Surender Gill, UP Yoddhas’ premier raider, is known for his explosive pace and deceptive footwork. His ability to execute swift running hand touches and bonus point pickups makes him a constant threat. Bengaluru Bulls’ Yogesh Dahiya, a right corner defender, will be tasked with neutralizing Gill’s raids.

Dahiya’s strength lies in his ankle holds and anticipation, often catching raiders off guard. This battle will be a test of reflexes and strategy—Gill’s unpredictability versus Dahiya’s discipline. If Gill breaks through consistently, it could tilt the match in UP’s favor. But if Dahiya holds firm, Bengaluru gains a crucial edge.

Manjeet vs Sumit

Manjeet, one of Bengaluru Bulls’ most aggressive raiders, thrives on power and confidence. His signature move—the running hand touch—is backed by brute strength and fearless dives. UP Yoddhas’ Sumit, a seasoned left corner defender, is known for his precision in chain tackles and body blocks. Their duel will be a classic clash of force versus finesse.

Manjeet will look to exploit gaps in the defense, while Sumit will aim to trap him early in the raid. This contest could define the rhythm of the match, especially in the second half when fatigue sets in and mistakes become costly.

Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi vs Akash Shinde

Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, the Iranian powerhouse in UP Yoddhas’ defense, brings international experience and unmatched strength to the mat. His thigh holds and blocks are nearly impenetrable. Akash Shinde, Bengaluru Bulls’ lead raider, is agile, smart, and thrives under pressure. He’ll need to be at his tactical best to outmaneuver Mohammadreza’s grip.

This battle is not just physical—it’s psychological. Akash will try to bait the defender into premature tackles, while Mohammadreza will rely on timing and brute force. Their encounters could be the highlight of the Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas match, with each raid carrying the potential to swing momentum dramatically.