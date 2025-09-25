The Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas match 49 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 24 (Wednesday). Both teams are coming to the match after winning their previous encounter and will be looking to extend their winning run in the competition. On that note, let us check out the Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head records for match 49 of the PKL 2025.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head

Category UP Yoddhas Bengaluru Bulls Tie Matches Played 17 17 0 Wins 8 9 0 Last 3 Matches Won Lost 0

The clash between UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls has always been a spectacle in the Pro Kabaddi League, marked by fierce competition and dramatic turnarounds. Across 17 encounters, the Bulls have held a slight edge with 9 wins, while the Yoddhas have claimed 8 victories.

However, momentum seems to be shifting—UP Yoddhas have dominated the recent matchups, winning the last three games, including two emphatic victories in the previous season. This emerging trend adds extra spice to their next showdown.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas starting 7s (Probable)

Bengaluru Bulls – Satyappa Mutti, Alireza Mirzaian, Sanjay Dhull, Ahmed Reza, Deepak Sankar, Yogesh Dahiya, Aashish Malik

UP Yoddhas – Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2025 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas squads