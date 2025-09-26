The Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2025 match 49 was a thrilling one as the Yoddhas managed to win the game. After trailing in the first half, the UP Yoddhas bounced back with decisive raids and tackles to take control. But a last-second raid from Alireza Mirzaian pushed the game into a tie-breaker, where the Yoddhas held their nerve to seal victory. Let us check out the Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas player ratings for match 49 of the PKL 2025.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas player ratings

Akash Shinde (8/10)

Akash Shinde delivered a standout performance as a raider, scoring 7 points and dominating the opposition with his agility and precision. His ability to read defenders and exploit gaps in their formation made him a constant threat throughout the match. Akash’s timing and footwork were impeccable, allowing him to execute successful raids even under pressure.

His contribution was pivotal in maintaining offensive momentum and setting the tone for his team’s strategy. With 36 minutes on the mat, he showcased endurance and tactical awareness, proving himself as a reliable and impactful player in high-stakes situations.

Alireza Mirzaian (9/10)

Alireza Mirzaian showcased his versatility as an all-rounder, scoring an impressive 11 points. His dual ability to raid and defend added depth to his team’s performance. Alireza’s strategic positioning and quick reflexes allowed him to neutralize threats and capitalize on scoring opportunities. His balanced gameplay kept the opposition guessing, and his adaptability across roles made him a valuable asset.

Whether initiating raids or supporting in defense, Alireza maintained composure and delivered consistent results. His performance reflected a high level of skill and game intelligence, making him one of the most influential players on the mat.

Bhavani Rajput (8/10)

Bhavani Rajput emerged as a key raider with 10 points, demonstrating sharp instincts and fearless execution. His raids were marked by swift movements and clever dodges, often catching defenders off guard. Bhavani’s confidence and aggression helped his team gain crucial points during tight phases of the match. He maintained a strong presence on the mat, using his physicality and awareness to outmaneuver opponents.

His contribution was especially vital in building early momentum and sustaining pressure on the rival defense. Bhavani’s performance highlighted his growth as a dependable raider capable of delivering under competitive conditions.