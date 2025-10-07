Dabang Delhi K.C., on Monday (October 6), beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-26 to register their 10th win in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The latest win has further bolstered their position at the top of the points table. With 10 wins and just 1 defeat from 11 matches, Dabang Delhi K.C. are sitting comfortably at the top of the table. No other team has managed to reach the 10-win mark so far. It was also Delhi’s second win over the Panthers this season.

As far as the Panthers are concerned, they are at the 7th spot in the points table. They now have six wins and as many losses this season.

PKL 2025 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. match report:

Defenders dominated the proceedings during the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C. at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. For Dabang Delhi K.C., Sandeep registered a High Five with seven tackle points, while captain Ashu Malik continued his red-hot form and scored eight raid points.

Reza Mirbagheri and Deepanshu Khatri impressed for the Panthers as both of them recorded High Fives while Aryan Kumar scored four tackle points. However, their efforts were not enough for the two-time champions to stop the high-flying opponents.

It did not take Ashu long to make an impact. He set the tone for Dabang Delhi K.C. with a Super Raid to open their account with a three-point lead. The Panthers got off the mark thanks to a tackle from Khatri. Both the teams traded blow for blow in the early phase as the Panthers held a slender 13-12 lead at half time.

In the second half, Dabang Delhi K.C. registered the first all out of the match after Ashu secured a two-point raid. The league leaders soon extended their lead to five points after Sandeep completed his High Five with a couple of tackles while Ajinkya Pawar contributed as well. From the other side, Khatri completed his High Five too as the defenders continued their domination.

A Super Tackle by Aashish Kumar reduced the deficit to three points for the Panthers and they capitalised on the momentum. Another Super Tackle from Aryan Kumar truly brought the Panthers back in the match as only one point separated the two teams.

However, Dabang Delhi held their nerve to win the match by three points in the end. Neeraj Narwal delivered a tackle on Ali Samadi before wrapping up the match with the final raid.

Watch highlights: