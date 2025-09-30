Dabang Delhi K.C. continued their stunning run in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) with a thrilling one-point victory over defending champions Haryana Steelers on Monday (September 29). The match lived up to the expectations as both the teams were engaged in a fierce battle before Dabang Delhi K.C. snatched a 38-37 win at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The win was eighth of the season in nine games for Dabang Delhi K.C. and has helped them bolster their position at the top of the points table. No team has managed to win more than six games in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, the defeat ended Steelers’ four-match winning run. It was the third defeat of the season for the reigning champions. They continue to sit at the third spot in the points table with six wins and three losses.

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C. continue strong run

For Dabang Delhi K.C., their talismanic captain Ashu Malik led them from the front once again as he scored another Super 10. For Haryana Steelers, Vinay scored 18 points while Jaideep delivered a High Five but their efforts eventually went in vain.

Both the teams traded blow for blow in the early stages as neither of them managed to gain the upper hand. Ashu and Vinay made their presence felt for their respective teams. At the 10-minute mark, the scores were tied at 8-8.

Dabang Delhi K.C. managed to gain the advantage in the second quarter with a fine all-round effort. Ashu delivered a series of raids and was well supported by Surjeet Singh and Saurabh Nandal in defence. With Delhi’s attacker and defenders looking in ominous form, the Steelers suddenly found themselves on the backfoot after a strong start.

Dabang Delhi K.C. made the most of the momentum and inflicted an all out on the champions. At halftime, Delhi had a commanding 19-13 lead. The Steelers came up with a resilient effort in the third quarter to claw their way back into the game. Jaideep stood tall in the defence while Vinay delivered crucial raid points to keep the Steelers in touching distance.

However, there was no stopping Ashu. The Delhi captain delivered a brilliant Super Raid to wipe out the Steelers and inflict a second ALL OUT of the match. The effort restored Delhi’s double-digit lead and also brought up Ashu’s Super 10. With Delhi leading by 30-19, the win looked like a mere formality.

The Steelers, however, were not ready to throw in the towel yet. In the final 10 minutes, the defending champions came up with a stunning effort to nearly snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat. They inflicted an all out on Delhi to turn the game on its head as the deficit was cut down to just two points with only 90 seconds left on the clock.

The scores were soon level thanks to a multi-point raid from Vinay. However, Neeraj Narwal quickly came up with a successful raid to restore the lead for Delhi. In the end, Delhi managed to hold their nerves to clinch a 1-point win.