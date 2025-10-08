Dabang Delhi K.C., on Tuesday (October 6), registered a thrilling win over Haryana Steelers at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The scores were levelled at 33-33 before Dabang Delhi K.C. clinched a 9-3 win in the tie-breaker.

The win has further bolstered Delhi’s position at the top of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 points table. They now have 11 wins from 12 matches. Delhi are also the only team with 10 or more wins in the ongoing season so far.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers have now lost four matches in a row and will be desperate to turn things around as quickly as possible. With six wins and as many defeats, they are currently at the sixth spot in the points table.

PKL 2025 – Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. match report:

Ajinkya Pawar impressed for Dabang Delhi K.C. by scoring eight points while Saurabh Nandal delivered a High Five. The match was also a memorable one for Fazel Atrachali as he scored four points and delivered a Super Raid in the tie-breaker in what was his 200th PKL appearance.

The match began on a promising note for the Steelers as Vinay scored through a raid. During the early stages, Neeraj also brought down Ashu Malik to give his team the momentum. There was not much to separate the two sides in the early phase.

The decisive moment of the first half came towards the end when the Steelers inflicted an all out to take a 16-12 lead. The Steelers were looking destined to have a good lead at break but Pawar had other ideas. Just before the halftime, he came up with a brilliant Super Raid and scored three points for the table-toppers. As a result, the Steelers only had a slender 18-17 lead at halftime.

Dabang Delhi K.C. levelled the scores at 18-18 immediately after the restart with Neeraj Narwal delivering a successful raid. Both the teams traded blow for blow once again as the scores were tied at 27-27 when the second time out was taken.

At the end of the regulation time, the scores were tied at 33-33, forcing the match into the ninth tie-breaker of the season. Dabang Delhi K.C. took the lead in the tie-breaker with a solid defensive effort before racing away to a 2-0 lead. While the Steelers opened their scoring with a raid, Delhi looked unstoppable in the tie-breaker and eventually sealed a 9-3 win.