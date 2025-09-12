Dabang Delhi K.C., on Thursday (September 11), clinched a 38-28 win over Gujarat Giants in Vizag to extend their winning run to five games in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The win was fifth in a row for the Delhi-based outfit as they reclaimed the top spot. Dabang Delhi K.C. wrapped up the first leg of PKL 2025 with five wins in as many games. They are the only unbeaten team left in the ongoing competition.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a solitary win from five games.

PKL 2025 – Dabang Delhi K.C. extend unbeaten start

Captain Ashu Malik once again led Dabang Delhi K.C. from the front as he scored 14 points while Fazel Atrachali came up with a High Five. In the early stages of the game, Ajinkya Pawar and Ashu delivered five raid points while Atrachali and Sandeep impressed in defence as Dabang Delhi K.C. took an 8-6 lead at the 10-minute mark.

From the other end, Aryavardhan Navale impressed by scoring three raid points while Rakesh came up with a couple of strikes to keep the Giants within touching distance. While the game remained finely poised in the opening phase, Dabang Delhi K.C. asserted their dominance in the second phase.

With Sandeep Deswal tackling Rakesh and Ashu delivering consecutive successful raids, Gujarat Giants were reduced to just one player. Atrachali then dismissed the remaining one player to help Delhi inflict the first all out of the match. Delhi then went on to dominate the proceedings for the rest of the first half and held a commanding 21-14 lead at the break.

Delhi inflicted another all out in the second half to take a 31-21 lead with 10 minutes to play. Parteek came up with some fine moments in the final phase as he dismissed the likes of Neeraj Narwal, Surjeet and Sandeep but his efforts were not enough for Gujarat to snatch a win. In the end, Delhi registered a comfortable win.

