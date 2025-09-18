Dabang Delhi K.C. extended their winning run in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) with a brilliant 33-29 win over Telugu Titans at SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur on Wednesday (September 17).

The Delhi-based outfit has now six wins in as many games this season. They are the only unbeaten side left in the competition. The win has also helped Dabang Delhi K.C. reclaim the top spot in the points table.

On the other hand, the Titans are at the eighth spot with three wins and five defeats. The defeat was third in a row for the Titans this season.

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C. makes stunning comeback

Dabang Delhi K.C. had to come from behind to beat Telugu Titans. They were trailing by five points in the first half before turning things around. Neeraj Narwal starred for the team, scoring nine points while the likes of Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali scored High Fives.

Vijay Malik opened the scoring for the Titans with a successful raid. The Titans gained the early momentum and capitalised on it. Shubham Shinde’s brilliant tackle handed them a 2-0 lead before Bharat picked up a raid point and followed it up with a strong tackle to send Ashu Malik to the bench as the Titans raced away to a 4-0 lead.

Dabang Delhi K.C. got off the mark when Surjeet Singh delivered a well-timed tackle in a do-or-die raid. With Manjeet scoring a successful raid, the deficit was cut to 5-2. Neeraj then earned a point and revived Ashu as well. Delhi started finding their rhythm and closed the gap to 5-4 by the time the first time-out was taken in the opening half.

The Titans started the second phase brightly, collecting a couple of quick points to extend their lead. Their defenders looked solid as they stopped in-form Ashu once again and sent him to the bench. At halftime, the Titans held a solid 14-9 lead.

Dabang Delhi K.C. needed a strong start to the second half and they got exactly that thanks to Neeraj. He came up with a brilliant Super Raid to hand his team three points and cut the deficit to 14-15. However, the Titans responded in style with a well-executed Super Tackle and extended their lead to 19-14.

With the Titans in the driver’s seat, Dabang Delhi K.C. turned the game on its head by inflicting the first all out of the match. Delhi took the lead for the first time in the match as the scoreboard read 20-19 in their favour. Delhi made the most of the momentum in the final phase of the match as they extended their lead to 27-22.

The Titans tried all they could to stay in contention They managed to close the gap to just three points in the final three minutes of play but Delhi still held firm. With less than a minute remaining, only two points separated the two teams. Akshit then sealed the game for Delhi by delivering a Super Raid. In the end, Delhi registered a four-point win.