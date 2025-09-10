Dabang Delhi K.C. extended their winning start in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) with a commanding 45-34 victory over Bengal Warriorz at the Vishwanadh Sport Club in Vizag on Tuesday (September 9).

Thanks to the win, the Delhi-based outfit has moved to the top of the points table. They now have four wins from as many games and are the only unbeaten side left in the competition. On the other hand, Bengal Warriorz are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a solitary win from four games.

For Dabang Delhi K.C, their captain Ashu Malik made the difference once again by scoring 16 points while Ajinkya Pawar impressed too with his all-round display.

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C. outplay Bengal Warriorz

Neeraj Narwal handed Dabang Delhi K.C. a brilliant start. His multi-point raid dismissed Parteek and Mayur Kadam before Ashu joined the party. From Bengal Warriorz, Devank Dalal came up with a brilliant response as he dismissed Surjeet Singh on two separate occasions.

Ajinkya’s Super Raid sent Parteek, Ashish Malik and Vishwas S packing, but Devank kept his team in hunt with two more successful raids. As a result, Dabang Delhi K.C. had a slender 10-9 lead at time out.

Devank then leveled the score with another successful raid before he was successfully tackled by Ajinkya. Delhi went on to inflict an all out and opened up a commanding 10-point lead. That margin was reduced to nine when Devank dismissed Surjeet once more, as the first half ended with the scoreline reading 23-14.

After the restart, Devank quickly got on the scoresheet once again to complete his fourth straight Super 10 in the ongoing season. From the other side, Ashu also completed his Super 10.

While Bengal Warriorz were slowly clawing their way back into the game, Delhi opened up an 11-point lead after a Super Tackle on Devank and a Super Raid from Neeraj. The lead was soon extended to 15 points when Delhi inflicted the second all out of the match. Ashu finally sealed the game with a Do-or-Die raid in the dying minutes.

Watch highlights: