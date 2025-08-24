After narrowly missing out on the title last season, Dabang Delhi K.C. will be keen to go all the way in the upcoming 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2025).

The national capital-based outfit ended their campaign at the semifinal stage last season. Delhi qualified for the playoffs after finishing the league stage at the second spot with 13 wins from 22 games. Their campaign last year ended with a defeat to Patna Pirates.

Delhi have been one of the most consistent teams in recent years. They have qualified for the playoffs in the last seasons and will be keen to build on those seasons this year.

Dabang Delhi K.C. squad, schedule and other details:

Dabang Delhi K.C. squad:

Dabang Delhi had a busy outing in this year’s auction. They signed up as many as 16 players, spending almost INR 5 crore during the players auction. They have managed to come up with a fine mix of raiders and defenders in their squad.

They used their Final Bid Match (FBM) card to retain their star raider Ashu Malik for two seasons for a whopping INR 1.90 crore. In addition, they signed up raider Neeraj Narwal for INR 32.60 lakh and raider Ajinkya Ashok Pawar for INR 13 lakh.

Among defenders, they signed up Fazel Atrachali, the most successful defender in the league’s history. Atrachali is the first player to reach 500 tackle points in PKL. Delhi have also added right cover Surjeet Singh, right corner Amir Hossein Bastami and left corner Saurabh Nandal.

Ashu Malik – Raider

Mohit – Raider

Anil Gurjar – Raider

Vijay – Raider

Ajinkya Ashok Pawar – Raider

Akshit – Raider

Neeraj Narwal – Raider

Sandeep – Defender

Anurag – Defender

Raman Singh – Defender

Mohit – Defender

Saurabh Nandal – Defender

Gaurav Chhillar – Defender

Surjeet Singh – Defender

Amirhossein Bastami – Defender

Fazel Atrachali – Defender

Amit – Allrounders

Ashish Kumar – Allrounder

Naveen – Allrounder

Arkam Shaikh – Allrounder

Dabang Delhi K.C. schedule:

With the tournament taking place across four venues, Dabang Delhi will be in action in all the four venues. The first leg will take place in Vizag where Delhi will play five games. They will open their campaign on September 2 against Bengaluru Bulls.

In the second leg in Jaipur, Delhi will play three games before playing seven games in Chennai. In the final leg in their hometown Delhi, Dabang Delhi will play three games.

Vizag leg:

September 02, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Bengaluru Bulls

September 04, Puneri Paltan vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

September 07, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

September 09, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Bengal Warriors

September 11, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Gujarat Giants

Jaipur leg:

September 17, Telugu Titans vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

September 20, Patna Pirates vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

September 25, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. U Mumba

Chennai leg:

September 29, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Haryana Steelers

October 03, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. UP Yoddhas

October 06, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

October 07, Haryana Steelers vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

October 09, Bengal Warriors vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

October 10, Gujarat Giants vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

October 12, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Puneri Paltan

Delhi leg:

October 17, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

October 18, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

October 22, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates

Live Streaming and Telecast

Where to watch Dabang Delhi match in PKL 2025?

The viewers can watch all the matches involving Delhi through live telecast as well as live streaming. The live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar App and website

Conclusion

Dabang Delhi K.C. made it to the semifinals last year and will be one of the favourites to win the title this season.