Riding on their captain Ashu Malik’s brilliant display, Dabang Delhi K.C., on Tuesday (September 2), registered a 41-34 win over Bengaluru Bulls to start their PKL 2025 campaign with a victory.

The captain led from the very front as he scored 15 raid points and was ably supported by Neeraj Narwal’s 7 points while the likes of Surjeet Singh, Fazel Atrachali and Saurabh Nandal made their presence felt in defence. For the Bulls, Alireza Mirzaian scored a Super 10 but it was not enough for them to secure a victory.

Dabang Delhi started the game in a dominant fashion to put themselves in the driver’s seat. Captain Malik picked the early raid points including a Super Raid that saw him dismiss Yogesh, Aashish Malik and Ankush Rathee in one swoop. The move swung the momentum in Dabang Delhi’s favour and they did not look behind after that.

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C. Outplay Bengaluru Bulls

While Dabang Delhi found their groove right from the word go, Bengaluru Bulls struggled with theirs. Barring Mirzaian, none of their players could make any significant impact in the match. Delhi inflicted the first all out inside 10 minutes to open up a 13-5 lead.

At halftime, Dabang Delhi had the game in firm control as the scoreline read 21-11 in their favour. Mirzaian scored four raid points in the first half but the Bulls remained firmly on the backfoot. The Bulls had a mountain to climb in the second half and they never really got into a position to threaten Delhi’s lead.

At the 30-minute mark, Delhi had extended their lead to 34-17 to effectively put the game to bed. Malik was notching up raid points at will to keep his team in front. Delhi inflicted another all out in the second half to continue their domination.

By the end of the third quarter, Delhi were 17 points clear. A Super Tackle by Akash Shinde on Malik, followed by a successful raid by Ganesha that got Naveen and Sandeep, Bulls managed to reduce the lead to 13 points. However, Narwal restored Delhi’s advantage with a successful raid that dismissed Sanjay and Manish. In the end, Delhi won the game by 7 points.

Highlights: