Dabang Delhi K.C., on Friday (October 3), inflicted a heavy 43-26 defeat over UP Yoddhas at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

It was the ninth win in 10 games in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) for the Delhi-based outfit as they reclaimed the top spot. On the other hand, the defeat has dealt another huge blow to UP Yoddhas’ playoffs hopes.

The defeat ended their two-match winning run as well. With just four wins and six defeats, the Yoddhas are currently languishing at the ninth spot in the PKL 2025 points table.

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C. blow away UP Yoddhas

Captain fantastic Ashu Malik once again led the charge for Dabang Delhi K.C. as he delivered a Super 10 while Fazel Atrachali impressed in defence with four tackle points.

The Yoddhas were off to a good start with Gagan Gowda delivering a multi-point raid to give them a two-point lead. However, the lead did not last long as Ashu quickly levelled the scores. With Gowda and Shivam Chaudhary looking in fine form, the Yoddhas opened up an 8-6 lead after the opening ten minutes.

The second quarter got underway with a tackle on Bhavani Rajput from Atrachali before Ashu delivered the first Super Raid of the match to hand his team the lead. Ashu followed it up with another multi-point raid and helped Dabang Delhi K.C. inflict an all out and take a 14-9 lead. The Yoddhas also scored at regular intervals to stay in hunt. At halftime, Dabang Delhi K.C. held a 17-13 lead.

After the restart, Ashu quickly scored another point to complete his eighth Super 10 of the season. Delhi soon extended their lead to eight points after inflicting another all out on the Yoddhas. Gowda completed his Super 10 but the Yoddhas struggled to cut the deficit.

Delhi went on to inflict a third all out on the Yoddhas and raced away to a 15-point lead with less than two minutes remaining in the match. In the end, they won the match by 17 points.

Watch highlights: