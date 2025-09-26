Dabang Delhi K.C., on Thursday (September 25), returned to winning ways with a commanding 47-26 win over U Mumba at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. The 21-point difference is the second-highest margin of victory for a team in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025)

It was a stunning reaction from Dabang Delhi K.C. after their loss to Patna Pirates in their previous outing that ended their six-match winning streak. With seven wins from eight games, the Delhi-based outfit has now reclaimed the top spot in the points table.

On the other hand, U Mumba are at the ninth spot in the points table with four wins and five defeats. The latest defeat has further highlighted the struggles of the team in recent games. They have now lost four of their last five matches and will be desperate to turn things around quickly.

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C. thrash U Mumba

Dabang Delhi K.C. thoroughly dominated the contest against U Mumba with their captain Ashu Malik leading from the very front once again. It was a historic match for Ashu as he scored a staggering 23 points in the match. It is his best-ever performance in the PKL history.

Apart from Ashu, Neeraj Narwal and Fazel Atrachali impressed for Dabang Delhi K.C. as well, scoring seven and four tackle points respectively. For U Mumba, Sandeep Kumar scored a Super 10 but his efforts eventually went in vain.

Sandeep made his presence felt for U Mumba in the early stages. For Dabang Delhi K.C., Ashu opened the scoring but Neeraj looked in better form. Sandeep went on to score as many as five points in the opening quarter while Neeraj’s two-point raid ensured that Delhi stayed in touching distance. After the first ten minutes, U Mumba had a 9-7 lead.

Delhi soon levelled the scores at 12-12 with Ashu finding his rhythm. Before the first half ended, U Mumba regain the two-point lead thanks to a Super Tackle from Sunil Kumar. However, Ashu made sure that Delhi end the first half on a high.

He delivered a multi-point raid that helped Delhi inflict an all out on U Mumba at the stroke of first half. Ashu also completed his Super 10 as Delhi held a slender 19-17 lead at the break.

Delhi started the second half on a bright note as well thanks to a couple of tackles from Atrachali and Surjeet Singh. With Ashu continuing his red-hot form. Delhi soon extended their lead to five points. Ashu then delivered another Super Raid to enforce the second all out on U Mumba and handed his team a double-digit lead.

It did not take Delhi long to inflict a third all out on U Mumba as they raced away to a 37-19 lead with ten minutes left in the match. Delhi stayed on the front foot throughout the second half and went on to win the match by 21 points.

Watch highlights: