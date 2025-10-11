Dabang Delhi K.C., on Friday (October 10), registered a 39-33 win over Gujarat Giants to return to winning ways in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

Dabang Delhi came into this game after a loss to Bengal Warriorz but responded in style to clinch the hard-fought win. It was their 12th win in 14 matches this season and has further bolstered their position at the top of the points table.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are at the ninth spot with four wins and nine defeats from 14 matches. They will be desperate to return to winning ways immediately.

PKL 2025 – Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. match report:

For Dabang Delhi K.C., Akshit Dhull had an impressive outing as he scored a Super 10. Himanshu Singh registered a Super 10 for Gujarat Giants, with Mohammadreza Shadloui and Himanshu Jaglan also scoring High Fives but their efforts eventually went in vain.

The match started in a fiery fashion as both the teams got off the mark quickly. Rakesh opened the scoring for the Giants while Neeraj Narwal scored the first points for Dabang Delhi K.C.. Surjeet Singh and Mohammadreza Shadloui also registered tackles to set the tone for a fiery clash. At the end of the first quarter, the score was 9-9.

Dabang Delhi K.C. soon inflicted an all out on the Giants and opened up a four-point lead. With momentum on their side, Dabang Delhi made the most of it and extended their lead to nine points. While the Giants tried their best to close the gap, Dabang Delhi K.C. still managed to end the first half with a commanding 21-14 lead.

The second half began in a fine fashion for the Giants as Himanshu Jaglan delivered a Super Tackle. It was followed by a couple of more Super Tackles from Shadloui as the Giants reduced the deficit to just three points. While Fazel Atrachali’s tackle gave Delhi some breathing room, the advantage did not last long as the Giants levelled the scores with eight minutes remaining.

In the dying minutes, Dhull made a big impact for Delhi. His two-point raid kept his team in front before he executed a brilliant Super Raid to hand his team a decisive five-point lead with under two minutes to go. In the end, Delhi won the match by six points.

Watch highlights: