Dabang Delhi K.C., on Sunday (September 6), secured a thrilling 36-35 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag to continue their winning run in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The win means Dabang Delhi K.C. are the only unbeaten side left in the competition. They have three wins from as many games. They began their campaign with wins over Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan before beating Jaipur Pink Panthers.

On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers have a solitary win from three matches. Their campaign started in a promising fashion as they beat last year’s runners-up Patna Pirates. However, they win was followed by a defeat against Telugu Titans before they suffered another defeat against the Delhi-based franchise.

PKL 2025 – Dabang Delhi K.C. march on

Ashu Malik starred once again by scoring a staggering 21 points for Dabang Delhi K.C. For Jaipur Pink Panthers, Nitin Kumar and Sahil Satpal scored Super 10s but their valiant efforts eventually went in vain due to a schoolboy error from the former.

Dabang Delhi K.C. got off the mark when Ashus opened delivered a successful raid before the Panthers responded through Nitin Kumar. Neither of the two team could assert its dominance early on as both of them were evenly matches. The Jaipur-based outfit leveled the scoring at 2-2 by pinning down Ashu with a brilliant tackle.

Nitin picked up a couple of raid points to power the Panthers to a 6-3 lead. However, Dabang Delhi K.C. responded in a style with a Super Tackle to level the score at 7-7. The Panthers regained the momentum after the first time out when Satpal came up with a brilliant Super Raid to collect three points. The Panthers then inflicted an all out as well to extend their lead to 14-10.

At half-time, the score was 20-15 in the Panthers’ favour. Dabang Delhi needed a strong start in the second half and they responded well thanks to successful raid from Ashu before the Panthers responded through Nitin and opened up a 21-16 lead. Before the time out, Delhi managed to cut the deficit to 22-24.

After the game resumed, Ashu delivered again with a successful raid to keep his team in hunt. Delhi then turned the game on its head by inflicting an all out and taking a 29-28 lead. With Nitin scoring from the other end, the score was soon level at 30-30 only for Ashu to hand Delhi a 32-21 lead following a two-point raid.

With two minutes left in the match, Nitin delivered another successful raid to make it 33-33. Panthers then came up with a successful raid to dismiss Ashu and took a 34-33 lead. They added another point to take a 35-34 lead with only nine seconds left.

The Panthers were looking destined to win the match before the match took another turn in the dying minutes. Nitin did a blunder after failing to successfully cross the baulk line as Dabang Delhi secured two points via a Super Tackle. The error cost Panthers the game while Delhi registered their third consecutive win.

