Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
Image Credits: X

The Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba match 50 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 25 (Thursday). With experienced defenders on both sides, it will be a challenge for the young raiders. Nevertheless, it will be a fascinating contest between the two best teams. Check out the Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba head-to-head records for match 50 of the PKL 2025. 

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba head-to-head

The rivalry between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba has spanned 24 intense encounters in the Pro Kabaddi League, with U Mumba holding a slight historical edge with 13 wins to Delhi’s 10, and one match ending in a tie. However, the recent trend tells a different story.

U Mumba have managed just one win in their last ten meetings against Dabang Delhi, signaling a dramatic shift in dominance. Delhi’s tactical evolution, sharper defense, and consistent raiding have turned the tide in their favor. This matchup now carries the weight of redemption for U Mumba and consolidation for Delhi.

Category Dabang Delhi U Mumba Tie
Matches Played 24 24 1
Wins 10 13
Last 10 Encounters 9 Wins 1 Win 0

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba starting 7s (Probable)

Dabang Delhi – Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep.

U Mumba – Lokesh Ghosliya, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Rinku Sharma.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba PKL 2025 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba squads

Role Dabang Delhi U Mumba
Raiders Mohit, Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit, Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik Ajit Chouhan, Sathish Kannan, Mukesh Kannan, Sandeep Kumar, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi
Defenders Sandeep, Anurag, Raman Singh, Mohit, Saurabh Nandal, Gaurav Chhillar, Surjeet Singh, Amirhossein Bastami, Fazel Atrachali Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Lokesh Ghosliya, Deepak Kundu, Shanmugam Mukilan, Sunny, Ravi
All-Rounders Amit, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Naveen, Arkam Shaikh Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rohit Raghav, Aanil Mohan, Mohammad Ghorbani, Amarjeet

 