The Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba match 50 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 25 (Thursday). With experienced defenders on both sides, it will be a challenge for the young raiders. Nevertheless, it will be a fascinating contest between the two best teams. Check out the Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba head-to-head records for match 50 of the PKL 2025.
Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba head-to-head
The rivalry between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba has spanned 24 intense encounters in the Pro Kabaddi League, with U Mumba holding a slight historical edge with 13 wins to Delhi’s 10, and one match ending in a tie. However, the recent trend tells a different story.
U Mumba have managed just one win in their last ten meetings against Dabang Delhi, signaling a dramatic shift in dominance. Delhi’s tactical evolution, sharper defense, and consistent raiding have turned the tide in their favor. This matchup now carries the weight of redemption for U Mumba and consolidation for Delhi.
|Category
|Dabang Delhi
|U Mumba
|Tie
|Matches Played
|24
|24
|1
|Wins
|10
|13
|—
|Last 10 Encounters
|9 Wins
|1 Win
|0
Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba starting 7s (Probable)
Dabang Delhi – Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep.
U Mumba – Lokesh Ghosliya, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Rinku Sharma.
PKL Live Streaming
The live-action of the Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba PKL 2025 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.
Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba squads
|Role
|Dabang Delhi
|U Mumba
|Raiders
|Mohit, Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit, Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik
|Ajit Chouhan, Sathish Kannan, Mukesh Kannan, Sandeep Kumar, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi
|Defenders
|Sandeep, Anurag, Raman Singh, Mohit, Saurabh Nandal, Gaurav Chhillar, Surjeet Singh, Amirhossein Bastami, Fazel Atrachali
|Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Lokesh Ghosliya, Deepak Kundu, Shanmugam Mukilan, Sunny, Ravi
|All-Rounders
|Amit, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Naveen, Arkam Shaikh
|Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rohit Raghav, Aanil Mohan, Mohammad Ghorbani, Amarjeet