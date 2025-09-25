The Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba match 50 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 25 (Thursday). With experienced defenders on both sides, it will be a challenge for the young raiders. Nevertheless, it will be a fascinating contest between the two best teams. Check out the Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba head-to-head records for match 50 of the PKL 2025.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba head-to-head

The rivalry between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba has spanned 24 intense encounters in the Pro Kabaddi League, with U Mumba holding a slight historical edge with 13 wins to Delhi’s 10, and one match ending in a tie. However, the recent trend tells a different story.

U Mumba have managed just one win in their last ten meetings against Dabang Delhi, signaling a dramatic shift in dominance. Delhi’s tactical evolution, sharper defense, and consistent raiding have turned the tide in their favor. This matchup now carries the weight of redemption for U Mumba and consolidation for Delhi.

Category Dabang Delhi U Mumba Tie Matches Played 24 24 1 Wins 10 13 — Last 10 Encounters 9 Wins 1 Win 0

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba starting 7s (Probable)

Dabang Delhi – Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep. U Mumba – Lokesh Ghosliya, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Rinku Sharma.

PKL Live Streaming