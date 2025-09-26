The Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba PKL 2025 match 50 was a one-sided match as Delhi totally demolished U Mumba with the scoreline reading 47-26 at the time of the final whistle. With this win, Delhi has consolidated its position at the top of the PKL 2025 points table. On that note, let us check out the Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba player ratings for match 50 of the PKL 2025.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba player ratings

Ashu Malik (10/10)

Ashu Malik was the undisputed star of the match, racking up a phenomenal 23 points as a raider. His explosive speed, sharp reflexes, and fearless approach made him a nightmare for defenders. Ashu consistently broke through defensive lines with ease, executing swift touches and bonus point raids.

His ability to anticipate tackles and escape with agility showcased his elite raiding skills. Every time he stepped onto the mat, he brought energy and momentum to Dabang Delhi K.C. His performance was not just dominant—it was game-defining, lifting his team and setting the tone for victory with relentless attacking prowess.

Sandeep (8/10)

Sandeep emerged as U Mumba’s top scorer, contributing 11 points through smart and calculated raids. His technique was clean, and his timing impeccable, allowing him to pick up points even against tight defensive formations. Sandeep’s raids in the Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba clash were marked by quick decision-making and tactical awareness, often catching defenders off guard.

He balanced aggression with caution, ensuring minimal risk while maximizing returns. His performance kept U Mumba competitive and gave them crucial breakthroughs during tense moments. Though his team didn’t dominate overall, Sandeep’s individual brilliance stood out, making him a key figure in their offensive lineup.

Neeraj Narwal (8/10)

Neeraj Narwal played a vital supporting role for Dabang Delhi K.C., scoring 7 points with consistent raiding efforts. His 39 minutes on the mat reflected his endurance and commitment to maintaining pressure on the opposition. Neeraj’s raids in the Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba clash were tactical, often aimed at drawing out defenders and creating space for teammates.

He showed great composure under pressure, executing bonus and touch raids with finesse. His ability to complement Ashu Malik’s aggressive style added depth to the team’s attack. Neeraj’s contribution may not have been flashy, but it was strategic and essential to the team’s overall success.