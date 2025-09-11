The Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants match 28 of the PKL 2025 is going to be an important game for both sides. Dabang Delhi, who are placed in 2nd position in the PKL points table, will be eyeing a climb to the top of the points table. On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants are desperate for some momentum in the tournament and will look to win the match to avoid an early exit from the competition. Let us check out the 3 player battles to watch out for in the Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2025 clash.

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants player battles

Ashu Malik vs Mohammadreza Shadloui

Ashu Malik, the beating heart of Dabang Delhi, has been playing exceptionally well this season. The primary cause of Delhi’s winning streak is him. In four games, he has amassed 61 raid points. Gujarat must act quickly to halt Ashu in the battle because the raider now appears to be unstoppable.

Shadloui, the Gujarat Giants’ Talisman, hasn’t had a particularly successful tournament thus far. In four games, he has only managed to score five tackle points. The Gujarat Giants are quite concerned about Shadloui’s form and are eager for him to return. Shadloui will halt Delhi’s raider on his own if he regains his form in the Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants clash.

Ajinkya Pawar vs Nitin Panwar

The absence of assistance from the other raiders is one of Delhi’s main issues. But this time, Ajinkya Pawar will give them hope in the Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants match. He scored five raid points in the most recent game, demonstrating his strong play. He has exceptional footwork and contributes to the team’s defensive play, both of which are vital for Delhi.

On the other hand, Nitin Panwar has been a game-changer for Gujarat Giants. He has been a key performer for Gujarat in the last two matches, and he is a threat to the raiders in the super tackle positions.

Fazel Atrachali vs Rakesh Sungroya

Today’s clash between Fazel Atrachali and Rakesh Sungroya is set to be a tactical masterclass. Fazel, the legendary Iranian left corner defender for Dabang Delhi, brings unmatched experience and precision in ankle holds and dashes.

His leadership and mat awareness make him a nightmare for raiders. On the other side, Rakesh Sungroya, Gujarat Giants’ explosive raider, has been in red-hot form, known for his swift escapes and fearless approach. This duel pits brute strength against agility.