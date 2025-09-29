The opening night of the third leg of the PKL 2025 will witness a blockbuster contest with table toppers Dabang Delhi taking on defending champions Haryana Steelers in match 54 of PKL 2025 on September 29 (Monday). On that note, let us check out the Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers player battles to watch out for.

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers player battles

Ashu Malik vs Jaideep

Ashu Malik, Delhi’s dynamic raider, brings explosive energy and sharp instincts to every raid. His ability to switch angles mid-run and exploit defensive gaps makes him a constant threat. Jaideep, Haryana’s defensive anchor, counters with brute strength and impeccable timing. Known for his thigh holds and mat coverage, Jaideep will be tasked with neutralizing Ashu’s unpredictability.

This battle is a classic clash of agility versus anticipation. Every raid between them will be a tactical duel, with Ashu trying to outsmart the defense and Jaideep aiming to shut down Delhi’s momentum at the source.

Fazel Atrachali vs Vinay

Fazel Atrachali, Delhi’s legendary Iranian defender, is a master of mat control and leadership. His experience and precision make him a nightmare for raiders. Vinay, Haryana’s rising star in the raiding department, will need to bring his best footwork and timing to escape Fazel’s iron grip. Fazel’s ability to read raiders and execute ankle holds with surgical accuracy will test Vinay’s composure.

This duel is about legacy versus ambition—Fazel defending his reputation, Vinay trying to carve his own. Expect high-pressure moments and game-changing tackles as these two collide in the Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers clash.

Naveen Kumar vs Rahul Sethpal

Naveen Kumar, Delhi’s all-rounder with a raider’s heart, is known for his consistency and clutch performances. He’ll face Rahul Sethpal, Haryana’s aggressive defender who thrives on high-impact tackles. Naveen’s smooth running hand touches and bonus point pickups will challenge Rahul’s timing and positioning. Rahul, on the other hand, will look to disrupt Naveen’s rhythm with early tackles and mat pressure.

This battle is about control—can Naveen dictate the pace, or will Rahul impose his defensive authority? Their head-to-head moments could decide the match’s flow, especially in tight situations where every point matters.