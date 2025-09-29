The Dabang Delhi will take on the Haryana Steelers in match 54 of the PKL 2025 on September 29 (Monday). As we move to the third leg of the season, it will be interesting to see if Dabang Delhi can continue their magical run. On the other hand, Haryana Steelers are also on a magnificent run lately in PKL 2025. On that note, let us check out the Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head records.

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head

Category Value Total Matches Played 16 Dabang Delhi Wins 7 Haryana Steelers Win 9 Matches Tied 0 Last 4 Meetings 2 wins each

While Haryana Steelers hold a slight edge in the overall head-to-head with 9 wins to Delhi’s 7, recent encounters show a more balanced rivalry. The last four matches have been evenly split, with both teams winning two each—highlighting how closely matched they’ve become. Haryana’s aggressive defensive setups and youthful energy have often given them the upper hand, but Delhi’s tactical discipline and experienced raiders keep them in the fight.

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers starting 7s (Probable)

Dabang Delhi – Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep.

Haryana Steelers – Mayank Saini, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya.

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers squads