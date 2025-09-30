The Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers match 54 of the PKL 2025 was a thriller for the fans. In the end, the Dabang Delhi defeated the reigning champions by just a point. With this win, Dabang Delhi has consolidated its position at the top of the PKL points table. Let us check out the Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers player ratings for match 54 of the PKL 2025.

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers player ratings

Ashu Malik (10/10)

Ashu Malik was the star raider of the match, scoring an impressive 15 points. His ability to break through tough defenses and pick crucial points under pressure gave his team consistent momentum. Ashu showcased a blend of speed, agility, and tactical awareness, often turning the tide with timely raids. His composure in critical moments and skillful execution of bonuses and touch points made him a constant threat to the opposition throughout the game.

Jaideep (8/10)

Jaideep emerged as the defensive pillar for his team, earning 7 vital points. His tackles were sharp and well-timed, effectively disrupting the raiders’ flow. Jaideep’s anticipation and mat coverage played a key role in stifling opposition raids, helping maintain defensive stability. His presence on the mat gave confidence to teammates, and his ability to execute crucial stops made him a standout defender in the contest.

Vinay (9/10)

Vinay contributed strongly with 18 points, showcasing excellent raiding skills. His raids were a mix of calculated aggression and tactical precision, enabling him to capitalize on defensive lapses. Vinay’s smart use of footwork and timing allowed him to consistently find gaps and score, keeping his team competitive. His resilience and ability to perform in high-pressure situations marked him as one of the key players of the match.