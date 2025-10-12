The Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan match 79 of the PKL 2025 will be played on October 12 (Sunday) in Delhi. Both teams have strong starting 7s in their line-up, and the fans are expected to be entertained with some high-voltage Kabaddi. Check out the Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan player battles for match 79 of the PKL 2025.

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan player battles

Ashu Malik vs Gaurav Khatri

Ashu Malik, Dabang Delhi’s dynamic raider, thrives on swift footwork and fearless bonus attempts. But standing in his way is Puneri Paltan’s right corner enforcer, Gaurav Khatri, known for his lethal ankle holds and aggressive dashes.

This duel will be a test of reflexes and anticipation. If Ashu can outmaneuver Gaurav’s early tackles, Delhi gains momentum. But if Gaurav reads the raid patterns and strikes early, he could neutralise Delhi’s most explosive weapon. Their clash in the middle could set the tone for the entire Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan match.

Fazel Atrachali vs Mohit Goyat

Fazel Atrachali, the Iranian wall of Dabang Delhi, brings unmatched experience and brute strength to the left corner. His opponent, Mohit Goyat, is Puneri Paltan’s lead raider — agile, deceptive, and fearless. Fazel’s signature thigh holds and body blocks will be tested against Mohit’s swift escapes and bonus-hunting raids.

This battle is more than physical; it’s psychological. Fazel’s mind games and mat presence could rattle Mohit, but if the young raider stays composed and exploits gaps, he might just turn the tide in Pune’s favor.

Naveen Kumar vs Vishal Bhardwaj

Naveen Kumar, Dabang Delhi’s star all-rounder, is a relentless raider with a knack for breaking through tight defenses. Vishal Bhardwaj, Puneri Paltan’s left cover, is a master of the block and chain tackle. Naveen’s speed and low center of gravity make him hard to catch, but Vishal’s timing and coordination with fellow defenders could trap him mid-raid.

This matchup is a chess game — every move and feint matters. If Naveen finds rhythm early, he’ll be unstoppable. But if Vishal anchors the defense well, he could silence Delhi’s biggest threat.