The Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan match 79 of the PKL 2025 will be played on October 12 (Sunday). Both teams have been in red-hot form in the competition, and it is expected to be an exciting game. Check out the Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head records for match 79 of the PKL 2025.
Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head
|Category
|Count
|Total Matches Played
|25
|Wins by Dabang Delhi
|10
|Wins by Puneri Paltan
|12
|Matches Tied
|3
The rivalry between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan has been one of the most evenly matched and thrilling contests in the Pro Kabaddi League. Out of the 25 encounters, Puneri Paltan holds a slight edge with 12 victories, while Dabang Delhi has secured 10 wins. The remaining 3 matches ended in a tie, showcasing the competitive spirit and tactical depth of both teams.
What makes this matchup even more intriguing is the recent trend: three of the last four meetings between these sides have ended in a tie, underscoring how closely matched they are. The most recent clash was a nail-biter, culminating in a dramatic Golden Raid — a rare and electrifying moment that highlights the intensity of their battles.
Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan starting 7s (Probable)
Puneri Paltan – Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj.
Dabang Delhi – Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Naveen, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep.
PKL Live Streaming
The live-action of the Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.
Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan squads
|Role
|Puneri Paltan
|Dabang Delhi
|Raiders
|Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge, Stuwart Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Milad Mohajer, Sachin
|Mohit, Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit, Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik
|Defenders
|Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Sanjay Enania, Rakesh, Vaibhav S. Rabade, Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan
|Sandeep, Anurag, Raman Singh, Mohit, Saurabh Nandal, Gaurav Chhillar, Surjeet Singh, Amirhossein Bastami, Fazel Atrachali
|All-rounders
|Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Gurdeep
|Amit, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Naveen, Arkam Shaikh