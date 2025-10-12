The Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan match 79 of the PKL 2025 will be played on October 12 (Sunday). Both teams have been in red-hot form in the competition, and it is expected to be an exciting game. Check out the Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head records for match 79 of the PKL 2025.

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head

Category Count Total Matches Played 25 Wins by Dabang Delhi 10 Wins by Puneri Paltan 12 Matches Tied 3

The rivalry between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan has been one of the most evenly matched and thrilling contests in the Pro Kabaddi League. Out of the 25 encounters, Puneri Paltan holds a slight edge with 12 victories, while Dabang Delhi has secured 10 wins. The remaining 3 matches ended in a tie, showcasing the competitive spirit and tactical depth of both teams.

What makes this matchup even more intriguing is the recent trend: three of the last four meetings between these sides have ended in a tie, underscoring how closely matched they are. The most recent clash was a nail-biter, culminating in a dramatic Golden Raid — a rare and electrifying moment that highlights the intensity of their battles.

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan starting 7s (Probable)

Puneri Paltan – Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj.

Dabang Delhi – Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Naveen, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan squads