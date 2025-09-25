The Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba PKL 2025 match 50 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 25 (Thursday). U Mumba have won only one game in the last ten encounters between these two sides. However, the Mumba will look to turn things around this evening. On that note, let us check out the Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba player battles.

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba player battles

Ashu Malik vs Rinku

Ashu Malik, Dabang Delhi’s dynamic raider, has emerged as a consistent point-scorer with his swift footwork and fearless approach. His ability to pierce through defensive formations makes him a nightmare for corners. Rinku, U Mumba’s star right corner defender, is known for his powerful ankle holds and sharp reflexes.

This battle will be a test of timing—Ashu’s agility versus Rinku’s precision. If Rinku can trap Ashu early, it could disrupt Delhi’s rhythm. But if Ashu finds his groove, expect him to rack up raid points and tilt the momentum Delhi’s way.

Neeraj Narwal vs Parvesh Bhainswal

Neeraj Narwal brings versatility to Delhi’s raiding unit, combining bonus pickups with clever escapes. His raids often stretch the defense, forcing errors. Parvesh Bhainswal, U Mumba’s left cover, is a seasoned campaigner with a knack for body blocks and coordinated tackles. Their duel will be tactical—Neeraj probing for gaps, Parvesh anticipating every move.

This contest could be pivotal in mid-court battles, where momentum shifts are born. If Parvesh can keep Neeraj quiet, U Mumba gains control. But if Neeraj breaks through, Delhi’s attack becomes unstoppable.

Fazel Atrachali vs Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

This is a clash of Iranian titans. Fazel Atrachali, Delhi’s legendary left corner, is a master of leadership and defensive dominance. His experience and timing make him one of the most feared defenders in the league. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, U Mumba’s rising all-rounder, brings flair and unpredictability to the mat. Whether raiding or defending, he’s always in the thick of action.

Their battle will be intense—Fazel trying to shut down Amirmohammad’s raids, while the latter aims to challenge his mentor’s legacy. It’s a generational showdown that could define the Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba match’s emotional core.