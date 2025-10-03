The Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas match 61 of the PKL 2025 will be played on Friday in Chennai. While the Dabang Delhi are sitting at the second position in the PKL points table, the UP Yoddhas need to make a comeback if they want to qualify for the playoffs. On that note, let us check out the Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas player battles to watch out for.

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas player battles

Fazel Atrachali vs Guman Singh

Fazel Atrachali, the Iranian wall of Dabang Delhi, brings unmatched experience and brute strength to the left corner. His ankle holds and body blocks are textbook examples of defensive mastery. Guman Singh, UP Yoddhas’ lead raider, counters with raw power and clever footwork.

Fazel’s anticipation and Guman’s adaptability create a tactical showdown—each raid becomes a chess move. When Guman charges in, Fazel’s calm presence tests his nerve. Their battle is a blend of physicality and mental strategy, often determining the pace of the match.

Saurabh Nandal vs Pranay Rane

Saurabh Nandal, Dabang Delhi’s right cover defender, is known for his sharp dashes and timely tackles. His positioning and reflexes make him a nightmare for raiders. Pranay Rane, UP Yoddhas’ emerging raider, relies on speed and surprise. Their encounters are fast-paced and unpredictable—Pranay tries to slip through narrow gaps, while Saurabh waits to pounce.

This duel is about timing: one blink too late, and Pranay escapes; one blink too early, and Saurabh misses. Their battle showcases the evolving tactics of modern kabaddi, where youth meets precision.

Ashu Malik vs Surender Gill

Ashu Malik, Dabang Delhi’s dynamic raider, thrives on agility and unpredictability. His swift toe touches and bonus point snatches make him a constant threat. Facing him is UP Yoddhas’ star raider Surender Gill, known for his explosive running hand touches and clutch performances.

When these two clash, it’s a battle of momentum—Ashu’s consistency versus Gill’s flair. Both players often lead their teams in raid points, and their duel can swing the Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas match. Expect high-octane raids, daring escapes, and moments where one outsmarts the other in split seconds.