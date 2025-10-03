The Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas match 61 of the PKL 2025 will be played on October 3 (Friday). While Dabang Delhi won their previous match against the Haryana Steelers, the UP Yoddhas are coming into the match after losing their last outing against the Gujarat Giants. On that note, let us check out the Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head records for match 61 of the PKL 2025.

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head

Team Wins Ties Total Matches Dabang Delhi 5 1 13 UP Yoddhas 7 1 13

In the 13 encounters between Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddhas, UP Yoddhas have emerged as the more dominant side with 7 victories, while Dabang Delhi managed to secure 5 wins. One match ended in a tie, reflecting the competitive nature of their rivalry. The head-to-head record suggests that while both teams have had their moments, UP Yoddhas have maintained a slight edge in overall performance.

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas starting 7s (Probable)

Dabang Delhi – Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep.

UP Yoddhas – Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas PKL match 61 will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas squads