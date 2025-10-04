The Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas match 61 of the PKL 2025 was a one-sided game with Delhi completely demolishing the Yoddhas. With this win, Dabang Delhi has consolidated its position at the top of the PKL 2025 points table. On the other hand, the Yoddhas need to make a strong comeback to stay alive in the competition. Let us check out the Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas player ratings for match 61 of the PKL 2025.

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas player ratings

Ashu Malik (9/10)

Ashu Malik was the standout performer, delivering a stellar raiding display with 14 points in 39 minutes. His ability to pierce through the defense with swift movements and calculated attacks kept UP Yoddhas on the back foot. Ashu’s raids were not just about scoring but also about building momentum and pressure.

His timing and agility made him nearly unstoppable, and he consistently outmaneuvered defenders. Whether it was bonus pickups or multi-point raids, Ashu led from the front and proved why he’s one of the most reliable raiders in the league.

Gagan Gowda (8/10)

Gagan Gowda emerged as UP Yoddhas’ top raider, scoring 12 points and showing remarkable resilience. Despite facing a tough defensive unit, Gagan’s raids were aggressive and well-calculated.

His ability to read the defense and adapt mid-raid allowed him to escape tackles and secure crucial points. Gagan’s performance was vital in keeping UP Yoddhas competitive throughout the match. His energy and determination were evident in every raid, and he consistently challenged Dabang Delhi’s corners, making him a key threat and a standout performer for his side.

Surjeet Singh (6.5/10)

Surjeet Singh anchored Dabang Delhi’s defense with authority, scoring 3 points in 21 minutes. His tackles were timely and impactful, often halting UP Yoddhas’ momentum. Surjeet’s leadership on the mat was evident as he organized the defense and executed strategic blocks and holds.

His experience shone through in pressure situations, where he made crucial stops that shifted the game’s rhythm. While raiders grabbed the spotlight, Surjeet’s defensive brilliance ensured Dabang Delhi maintained control, making him one of the most influential players of the Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas match.