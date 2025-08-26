Bengal Warriorz have named Devank Dalal as their new captain ahead of the 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2025). The Warriorz had gone all out for the player during this year’s auction and made him the most expensive Indian player at the ven.

The Warriorz had secured the services of the star raider for a whopping amount of INR 2.205 crore. Devank Dalal earned the lucrative deal after enjoying a sensational season last year. He plied his trade for Patna Pirates and played a key role in their runners-up finish.

No player managed to earn more raiding points than him. In 25 games, Devank Dalal scored 301 points while the second best was 262. It was a remarkable turnaround from a player who had suffered a life-threatening skull injury just a couple of seasons ago.

Captaining Bengal Warriorz is a huge honour: Devank Dalal

Speaking after being named the captain, Devank Dalal said that leading the Warriorz is a huge honour and made it clear that he wants to lead the team from the front. He also said that the team would play an exciting brand of Kabaddi in the upcoming season.

“Captaining Bengal Warriorz is a huge honour. I’ve fought hard to be back on this stage, and I want to lead with that same determination. With Nitesh marshalling the defence and Coach Naveen guiding us, I’m confident we’ll play kabaddi that excites our fans and does justice to the Warriorz name,” said Devank Dalal.

In another development, Nitesh Kumar has taken charge of the team as the Defence Captain. The Warriorz had retained the star defender ahead of this year’s auction. Nitesh is the only player in the PKL history to score 100 tackle points in a single season and will be eager to make an impact again.

Meanwhile, the Warriorz will be hoping that the change in captaincy changes their fortunes as well. They had a disappointing campaign last year as they failed to progress ahead of the league stage. They could win only 5 of their 22 league games.