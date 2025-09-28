Riding on their captain Devank Dalal’s stunning display, Bengal Warriorz, on Saturday (September 27), registered a much-needed 48-42 win over Patna Pirates at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

It was just the third win of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) for Bengal Warriorz. The win took them above Patna Pirates in the points table. With three wins and five defeats, they are currently at the 10th spot in the points table.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates have dropped to the 11th spot. They came into this game after a stunning win over in-form Dabang Delhi K.C. but failed to make the most of the momentum. Patna Pirates now have two wins and six defeats from eight games.

PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz clinch topsy-turvy game

Devank Dalal continued his fine run in PKL 2025 as he scored a staggering 22 points to hand his team a crucial victory. It was also his eighths straight Super 10 in the ongoing season. Devank scored as many as 15 points in the first half, the most by any player this season. For Patna Pirates, Maninder Singh and Ayan both completed their Super 10s but could not take their team over the finishing line.

Devank and Maninder opened the scoring for their respective teams. A multi-point raid from Maninder helped the Pirates seize the early momentum. The Pirates made the most of it and inflicted an all out to take a 13-7 lead. By the time the first time out was called, the Patna-based outfit had a 16-11 lead.

Just when the game was drifting towards the Pirates, Devank turned things around with a Super Raid that reduced the deficit to 14-17. Himanshu Narwal also scored a point before Bengal Warriorz inflicted an all out of their own to level the scores at 19-19. Devank scored another Super Raid, scoring three points as the Warriorz held a slender 26-25 lead at halftime.

Both the teams traded blow for blow early in the second half although the Warriorz managed to stay slightly ahead. At the second time out, they had a narrow 34-32 lead. Maninder then scored a raid to complete his Super 10 and levelled the scores at 34-34.

The Pirates defenders delivered a big moment by sending Devank to the bench as the scores were tied at 39-39 with less than five minutes remaining. Himanshu came up with a decisive raid in the final minute that triggered an all out as the Warriorz raced to a four-point lead. In the end, the Bengal-based outfit won the game by six points.

