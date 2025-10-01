Puneri Paltan, on Tuesday (September 30), beat Bengal Warriorz 49-44 at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. It was Puneri Paltan’s second win over the Warriorz in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The win was seventh of the season for the Pune-based outfit. With seven wins and just three defeats from 10 matches, Puneri Paltan are currently at the second place in the points table behind Dabang Delhi K.C..

On the other hand, the defeat is yet another huge blow for Bengal Warriorz who are fast running out of time to turn things around. They are languishing at the 10th spot in the points table with just three wins and six defeats from nine games.

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan march on

Aditya Shinde and Pankaj Mohite starred for Puneri Paltan by scoring Super 10s. Shinde scored 18 points while Mohite scored 10 points. For Bengal Warriorz, their captain Devank Dalal was in red-hot form once again but was let down by his teammates. Devank scored a staggering 25 points and also became the first player to cross 150 raid points this season only to see his effort eventually go in vain.

Aslam Inamdar opened the scoring for Puneri Paltan before Vishal Bhardwaj delivered a tackle on Devank. Ashish Malik scored the first point of the night for the Warriorz with a tackle Aditya Shinde. Himanshu Narwal soon came up with a two-point raid for the Bengal-based franchise before Mohite responded with a two-point raid of his own.

While the Warriorz showed promise, Puneri Paltan soon seized the momentum and inflicted an all out when Abinesh Nadarajan delivered a tackle on Devank. It also helped the Paltan open up a 5-point lead. While the Paltan threatened to run away with the game, Devank and Himanshu made sure to keep the Warriorz in touching distance. The first half ended at 21-18 in Paltan’s favour.

The second half started in a promising fashion for Paltan as they registered a Super Tackle on Devank. Manprit then came up with a two-point raid for the Warriorz, while Devank found some momentum too. Devank was brought down again by Inamdar but he soon got his revenge by inflicting an all out on the Paltan. With the score at 30-27, the Warriorz were very much in the match after the all out.

However, Paltan soon stretched their lead to six points after a Super Raid from Mohite before Devank completed his Super 10 and reduced the deficit to four points. In the fourth quarter, Shinde completed his Super 10 and helped his team inflict another all out. With five minutes remaining in the match, the Paltan had a 46-35 lead. Devank tried his best till the end but the Paltan eventually won the match by five points.