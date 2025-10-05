Gujarat Giants, on Saturday (October 4), beat Bengal Warriorz 47-40 to register a much-needed win in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The win has helped Gujarat Giants move up from the bottom spot in the PKL 2025 points table. It was only their third win in 11 matches this season and took them to the 10th spot in the points table.

On the other hand, Bengal Warriorz are languishing at the 11th spot after failing to return to winning ways. They have 3 wins from 10 games so far and are fast running out of time to turn things around.

PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants register much-needed win

Captain Rakesh Sungroya led the charge for Gujarat Giants with 18 points while allrounders Visvanth V, Ankit Dahiya and Mohammadreza Shadloui impressed as well. For Bengal Warriorz, their captain Devank Dalal once again enjoyed a stunning outing but his efforts eventually went in vain.

Devank scored a staggering 25 points and became the first-ever player to score 20+ points in three straight matches. However, his teammates let him down once again as Bengal Warriorz suffered their seventh defeat of the season.

Gujarat Giants started the game on the front foot. Rakesh looked in his elements from the very start as he scored points at will and helped his team inflict an all out to take charge of the match. From the other end, Devank tried his best to keep his team in the hunt but the Giants defence stood firm. As a result, the Gujarat-based outfit raced away to a 14-5 lead at the end of the first 10 minutes.

The Giants kept dominating the proceedings and soon inflicted a second all out on the Warriorz. There was absolutely no stopping the Giants as they became the first team this season to inflict as many as three all outs in the first 20 minutes. At halftime, the Giants had a mammoth 31-12 lead.

The Warriorz showed some fight in the second half as they inflicted an all out on the Giants. Even though the Warriorz managed to reduce the gap, the Giants still held a commanding 39-25 lead. Devank tried his best to turn things around in the final quarter but the gap was just too big to overcome. In the end, the Giants won the match by 7 points.