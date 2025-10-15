Gujarat Giants, on Tuesday (October 14), beat Patna Pirates 40-32 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. With the win, the Gujarat-based outfit has further bolstered its playoffs chances in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

Gujarat Giants have won three of their last four matches and are truly in the playoffs race. With five wins and nine defeats so far, they are currently at the 10th spot in the points table.

On the other hand, the Pirates’ slim chances of progressing to the playoffs took another huge blow. They continue to remain at the bottom of the points table with just three wins from 13 matches.

PKL 2025: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants match report:

For Gujarat Giants, Mohammadreza Shadloui delivered an all-round performance while Himanshu Singh came up with Super 10. Mandeep Singh scored a Super 10 for the Pirates but his efforts were not enough to take his team over the finishing line.

Shadloui opened the scoring for Gujarat Giants with the first raid attempt while Ayan Lohchab did it for the Patna-based outfit. Rakesh Sungroya then handed his team a narrow lead with a two-point raid before the Pirates levelled the scores through Ankit Jaglan. The three-time champions went on to open up a two-point lead after contributions from Mandeep Kumar and Navdeep.

However, Gujarat Giants did not let the Pirates make further inroad. They came up with a strong response through a Super Tackle from Lucky Sharma. They soon raced away to a 10-5 lead. With momentum on their side, the Giants went on to inflict an all out to put themselves firmly in the driver’s seat.

For the Pirates, Mandeep completed his Super 10 inside the first half to keep his team within touching distance. However, the Giants still managed to end the half with a commanding 23-17 lead.

The Pirates started the second half brightly and reduced the deficit to three points. Himanshu then helped the Giants regain their six-point lead with the two teams going toe-to-toe. With 10 minutes left in the match, the Giants had a slender 27-25 lead.

The Giants then opened up a six-point lead once again thanks to a Super Tackle from Nitin Panwar and Shadloui. The Pirates, on the other hand, were not ready to give up yet as they reduced the gap to 33-30 with under three minutes to go.

The game was hanging on a balance before Shadloui stepped up with a crucial two-point raid. The Giants went on to inflict another all out and won the game by eight points in the end.

