Gujarat Giants, on Thursday (October 9), registered a close 41-39 win over UP Yoddhas to register their fourth win in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The Gujarat-based outfit registered its third win in the last four matches to extend their recent impressive form. After managing to win just one of their first eight matches, Gujarat Giants have revived their playoffs hopes with the recent run. With four wins from 12 matches, they are currently at the ninth spot in the points table.

UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, are languishing at the 11th spot in the points table with four wins from 13 matches. The defeat was their fifth in a row and they will be desperate to return to winning ways immediately in order to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

PKL 2025 – Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas match report:

Rakesh Sungroya led the charge for Gujarat Giants with a career-best performance. He scored 20 raid points while Lucky Sharma scored 4 raid points as Gujarat Giants secured a crucial win. Guman Singh scored a Super 10 for the Yoddhas but his effort eventually went in vain.

Both the teams showed urgency right from the start. While Rakesh led the charge for the Giants, Sumit Sangwan set the tone for the Yoddhas. Guman also completed 600 raid points in the PKL during the match. Rakesh looked in red-hot form as he completed his Super 10 in the first half with a multi-point raid on a Do-Or-Die.

He scored 10 out of 15 points for the Giants and eventually executed the first all out of the match to hand his side a 20-16 lead. At the end of the first half, the Giants held a 22-19 lead.

The Giants dominated the proceedings after the restart as well. Lucky Sharma delivered his first tackle of the second half while Hitesh responded from the other side of the match. Rakesh continued his fine run with another two-point raid. The Giants soon inflicted another all out on the Yoddhas to open up a 10point lead.

Just when it looked like the game was over for the Yoddhas, Guman and Bhavani Rajput turned things around. The Yoddhas also went on to inflict an all out on the Giants and reduced the deficit to just three points. A successful Do-Or-Die raid from Rajput then helped the Yoddhas level the scores at 36-36.

The Giants then opened up a two-point lead again courtesy a raid from Himanshu Singh and Lucky’s fourth tackle. The Yoddhas once again levelled the scores at 38-38 after a tackle by Mahender Singh and a raid from Guman.

In the dying minutes, Mohammadreza Shadloui came in clutch to give the Giants a 40-39 lead. Ankit Dahiya then sealed the game for the Giants with a tackle on Guman.

Watch highlights: