After a forgettable campaign last season, Gujarat Giants will be desperate to turn things around in the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2025).

They struggled throughout the competition last year and managed to win only five of their 22 league games. As a result, they finished at the 11th spot in the 12-team competition and failed to qualify for the playoffs. After the disappointing campaign, they also decided to part ways with their head coach Ram Mehar Singh.

The Gujarat-based outfit has roped in Jaivir Sharma as their new head coach and Varinder Singh Sandhu as assistant coach for the upcoming season. The Giants will be hoping that a change in the coaching staff will change their fortunes as well.

Gujarat Giants squad, schedule and other details:

Gujarat Giants squad:

Gujarat Giants had a busy outing in the two-day auction as they signed up 13 players while spending INR 4.967 crore. The Giants have assembled a strong squad and will look to do well this season.

Rakesh – Raider

Parteek Dahiya – Raider

Himanshu Singh – Raider

Himanshu – Raider

Shridhar Ananda Kadam – Raider

Ankit – Raider

K Harish – Raider

Ajith V Kumar – Raider

Amit – Defender

Sumit – Defender

K Harish – Defender

Rohit Kumar – Defender

Milad Jabbari – Defender

Lucky Sharma – Defender

Shubham Kumar – Defender

Himanshu Yadav – Allrounder

Visvanth V – Allrounder

Nitin Panwar – Allrounder

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh – Allrounder

Gujarat Giants schedule:

PKL 2025 will be played across four venues – Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi. In the first leg in Vizag, Gujarat Giants will play five games including their tournament-opener on August 30 against U Mumba. In Jaipur, Gujarat will play three games before playing five games in Chennai. In the final leg in Delhi, Gujarat are scheduled to play five games.

Vizag leg:

August 30, U Mumba vs. Gujarat Giants

September 01, Puneri Paltan vs. Gujarat Giants

September 06, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Gujarat Giants

September 09, Gujarat Giants vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

September 11, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Gujarat Giants

Jaipur leg:

September 15, Gujarat Giants vs. Haryana Steelers

September 22, Gujarat Giants vs. Bengaluru Bulls

September 23, Gujarat Giants vs. Telugu Titans

Chennai leg:

September 29, UP Yoddhas vs. Gujarat Giants

October 02, Gujarat Giants vs. U Mumba

October 04, Gujarat Giants vs. Bengal Warriors

October 09, Gujarat Giants vs. UP Yoddhas

October 10, Gujarat Giants vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Delhi leg:

October 14, Patna Pirates vs. Gujarat Giants

October 15, Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas

October 19, Telugu Titans vs. Gujarat Giants

October 21, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants

October 23, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Gujarat Giants

Live Streaming and Telecast

Where to watch Gujarat Giants match in PKL 2025?

The viewers can watch all the matches involving the Giants through live telecast as well as live streaming. The live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar App and website

Conclusion

Gujarat Giants had a terrible campaign last season as they won just five of the 22 games and finished at the 11th spot. They will be desperate to turn things around with a good performance this year.