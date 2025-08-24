After a forgettable campaign last season, Gujarat Giants will be desperate to turn things around in the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2025).
They struggled throughout the competition last year and managed to win only five of their 22 league games. As a result, they finished at the 11th spot in the 12-team competition and failed to qualify for the playoffs. After the disappointing campaign, they also decided to part ways with their head coach Ram Mehar Singh.
The Gujarat-based outfit has roped in Jaivir Sharma as their new head coach and Varinder Singh Sandhu as assistant coach for the upcoming season. The Giants will be hoping that a change in the coaching staff will change their fortunes as well.
Gujarat Giants squad, schedule and other details:
Gujarat Giants squad:
Gujarat Giants had a busy outing in the two-day auction as they signed up 13 players while spending INR 4.967 crore. The Giants have assembled a strong squad and will look to do well this season.
- Rakesh – Raider
- Parteek Dahiya – Raider
- Himanshu Singh – Raider
- Himanshu – Raider
- Shridhar Ananda Kadam – Raider
- Ankit – Raider
- K Harish – Raider
- Ajith V Kumar – Raider
- Amit – Defender
- Sumit – Defender
- K Harish – Defender
- Rohit Kumar – Defender
- Milad Jabbari – Defender
- Lucky Sharma – Defender
- Shubham Kumar – Defender
- Himanshu Yadav – Allrounder
- Visvanth V – Allrounder
- Nitin Panwar – Allrounder
- Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh – Allrounder
Gujarat Giants schedule:
PKL 2025 will be played across four venues – Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi. In the first leg in Vizag, Gujarat Giants will play five games including their tournament-opener on August 30 against U Mumba. In Jaipur, Gujarat will play three games before playing five games in Chennai. In the final leg in Delhi, Gujarat are scheduled to play five games.
Vizag leg:
- August 30, U Mumba vs. Gujarat Giants
- September 01, Puneri Paltan vs. Gujarat Giants
- September 06, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Gujarat Giants
- September 09, Gujarat Giants vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers
- September 11, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Gujarat Giants
Jaipur leg:
- September 15, Gujarat Giants vs. Haryana Steelers
- September 22, Gujarat Giants vs. Bengaluru Bulls
- September 23, Gujarat Giants vs. Telugu Titans
Chennai leg:
- September 29, UP Yoddhas vs. Gujarat Giants
- October 02, Gujarat Giants vs. U Mumba
- October 04, Gujarat Giants vs. Bengal Warriors
- October 09, Gujarat Giants vs. UP Yoddhas
- October 10, Gujarat Giants vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.
Delhi leg:
- October 14, Patna Pirates vs. Gujarat Giants
- October 15, Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas
- October 19, Telugu Titans vs. Gujarat Giants
- October 21, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants
- October 23, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Gujarat Giants
Live Streaming and Telecast
Where to watch Gujarat Giants match in PKL 2025?
The viewers can watch all the matches involving the Giants through live telecast as well as live streaming. The live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar App and website
Conclusion
Gujarat Giants had a terrible campaign last season as they won just five of the 22 games and finished at the 11th spot. They will be desperate to turn things around with a good performance this year.