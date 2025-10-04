The Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz match 64 of the PKL 2025 will be played on October 4 (Saturday). Both sides are languishing at the bottom of the PKL points table and need to turn things around quickly if they want to confirm the knock-out matches berth. On that note, let us check out the 3 player battles to watch out for the Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 2025 match 64.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz player battles

Mohammedreza Shadloui vs Jang Kun Lee

Mohammedreza Shadloui, Gujarat’s Iranian powerhouse, is a game-changer with his explosive tackles and all-round dominance. Facing him is Jang Kun Lee, Bengal’s seasoned Korean raider known for his swift movements and deceptive footwork. Shadloui’s strength and timing will be tested against Lee’s agility and experience.

Every raid will be a tactical duel—Lee trying to slip through tight spaces while Shadloui anticipates and pounces. Their international flair adds a unique flavor to this battle, and whoever controls this matchup could tilt the momentum of the game. Expect fireworks when these two collide on the mat.

Parteek Dahiya vs Nitesh Kumar

Parteek Dahiya, Gujarat’s rising raiding star, combines speed with sharp instincts, often targeting corners with precision. Nitesh Kumar, Bengal’s defensive anchor, is known for his solid blocks and calm under pressure. Parteek will aim to exploit any hesitation, while Nitesh must stay composed and time his tackles perfectly.

This battle is a test of nerves and reflexes—Parteek’s daring raids versus Nitesh’s defensive discipline. If Nitesh can shut him down early, it could disrupt Gujarat’s rhythm. But if Parteek breaks through, Bengal’s defense may unravel. Their duel will be a key subplot in the match’s outcome.

Ajith V Kumar vs Manjeet

Ajith V Kumar, Gujarat’s crafty raider, thrives on misdirection and quick escapes. Manjeet, Bengal’s aggressive defender, counters with brute strength and decisive tackles. Ajith’s challenge will be to outmaneuver Manjeet’s physicality, while Manjeet must read Ajith’s feints and strike with precision.

Their clash is a classic battle of finesse versus force. Ajith’s ability to pick up bonus points and escape tight corners will be crucial, but Manjeet’s timing and grip could turn the tide. Every raid between them will be a mini-drama, with momentum swinging based on who wins this individual contest.