Two struggling teams will look to turn their fortunes in match 64 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12). Devank Dalal-led Bengal Warriorz will be in action against Mohammadreza Shadloui’s Gujarat Giants. On that note, let us check out the Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head records for match 64 of the PKL 2025.
Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head
|Matches Played
|Gujarat Giants Win
|Bengal Warriorz Wins
|Ties
|13
|7
|4
|2
Gujarat Giants hold the upper hand in this rivalry with 7 wins out of 13 matches. Bengal Warriorz have managed 4 victories, while 2 matches ended in a tie. Significantly, Gujarat Giants have dominated recent encounters, winning the last four matches between the two sides.
Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz starting 7s
Gujarat Giants – Mohammadreza Shadloui, Lucky Sharma, Aryavardhan Navale, Rakesh, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Nandal.
Bengal Warriorz – Devank Dalal, Manprit, Manjeet, Ashish, Ankit, Mayur Kadam, Himanshu Narwal.
PKL Live Streaming
The live-action of the Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz PKL match 64 will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.
Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz squads
|Team
|Raiders
|Defenders
|All-rounders
|Gujarat Giants
|Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Rakesh HS, Parteek Dahiya, Ajith V Kumar, K Harish, Ankit, Sridhar Ananda Kadam
|Rohit Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar, Sumit, Amit
|Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Milad Jabbari, Nitin Panwar, Visvanth V, Himanshu Yadav
|Bengal Warriorz
|Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Rachit Kumar, Jang Kun Lee, Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah, Himanshu, Devank Dalal
|Yash Malik, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Amandeep, Ankit, Sandeep, Harander, Parteek, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Ashish, Nitesh Kumar
|Moolchandra Singh, Shivansh Thakur