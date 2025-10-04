Two struggling teams will look to turn their fortunes in match 64 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12). Devank Dalal-led Bengal Warriorz will be in action against Mohammadreza Shadloui’s Gujarat Giants. On that note, let us check out the Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head records for match 64 of the PKL 2025.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head

Matches Played Gujarat Giants Win Bengal Warriorz Wins Ties 13 7 4 2

Gujarat Giants hold the upper hand in this rivalry with 7 wins out of 13 matches. Bengal Warriorz have managed 4 victories, while 2 matches ended in a tie. Significantly, Gujarat Giants have dominated recent encounters, winning the last four matches between the two sides.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz starting 7s

Gujarat Giants – Mohammadreza Shadloui, Lucky Sharma, Aryavardhan Navale, Rakesh, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Nandal.

Bengal Warriorz – Devank Dalal, Manprit, Manjeet, Ashish, Ankit, Mayur Kadam, Himanshu Narwal.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz PKL match 64 will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz squads