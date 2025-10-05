The Gujarat Giants completed a thumping win over the Bengal Warriorz in match 64 of the PKL 2025, played on October 4 in Chennai. The Giants were the better side on the mat as they dominated the game and eventually won the fixture by 8 points. Let us check out the Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz player ratings for match 64 of the PKL 2025.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz player ratings

Devank (10/10)

Devank delivered a phenomenal performance, scoring a massive 25 points and emerging as the most dominant raider of the match. His raids were a blend of speed, precision, and tactical brilliance. Whether it was bonus pickups or multi-point raids, Devank consistently broke through the defense with ease.

His ability to read defenders and adapt mid-raid made him nearly unstoppable. This kind of high-impact showing not only boosts team morale but also puts immense pressure on the opposition. Devank’s performance was a masterclass in raiding excellence, and he clearly led the charge for his side.

Rakesh (9/10)

Rakesh showcased his raiding prowess with an impressive 18 points, proving to be a vital asset for his team. His raids were marked by clever footwork, sharp reflexes, and an ability to exploit defensive gaps. Rakesh’s consistency kept the scoreboard ticking and forced the opposition to rethink their defensive strategies.

He balanced aggression with smart play, often converting tight situations into successful raids. His contribution was crucial in maintaining offensive pressure and setting the tone for his team’s attack. Rakesh’s performance highlighted his maturity and growing stature as a reliable raider.

Mohammadreza Shadloui (7/10)

Mohammadreza Shadloui once again demonstrated why he’s one of the most impactful all-rounders in the league, scoring 7 points through a mix of raids and tackles. His physicality and game sense allowed him to dominate both ends of the mat. Whether executing a powerful block or sneaking in a raid, Shadloui’s presence was felt throughout the match.

His versatility gave his team tactical flexibility, and his leadership in crunch moments added stability. Shadloui’s balanced contribution makes him a cornerstone of his squad, capable of turning the tide with either a raid or a defensive masterstroke.