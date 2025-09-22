The Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls match 45 of the PKL 2025 is going to be an important one for both sides. To be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, the Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls match can be the make-or-break game, especially for the Giants. Both teams have several star players in their camp, and the match is going to be an interesting one. On that note, let us check out the Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls player battles to watch out for.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls player battles

Parteek Dahiya vs Akash Shinde

Parteek Dahiya, known for his explosive speed and fearless dives, will be up against Akash Shinde, a raider with sharp footwork and deceptive movements. Dahiya thrives in high-pressure situations, often turning games around with multi-point raids. Shinde, on the other hand, is a master of sneaky escapes and bonus point pickups.

This duel will test agility, anticipation, and mental toughness. Expect fireworks when these two clash, especially in do-or-die raids where every second counts. Their battle could dramatically shift the momentum of the match.

Mohammedreza Shadloui vs Yogesh Dahiya

Iranian powerhouse Mohammedreza Shadloui brings brute strength and tactical brilliance to Gujarat’s defense. His signature ankle holds and blocks are a nightmare for raiders. Bengaluru’s Yogesh Dahiya counters with a more calculated approach, relying on timing and positioning.

When Shadloui charges forward in a high-line defense, Dahiya’s ability to read the game and intercept could be crucial. This battle isn’t just physical—it’s cerebral. The outcome will hinge on who controls the mat better and forces errors. Expect a gripping contest of technique versus raw power.

Ajith V Kumar vs Sanjay Dhull

Ajith V Kumar’s lightning-fast raids and swift turns make him a constant threat. His ability to exploit gaps in the defense is unmatched. Sanjay Dhull, Bengaluru’s corner specialist, is built to counter such threats with his firm holds and low tackles. When Ajith darts in, Dhull must stay grounded and anticipate the feint.

Their duel will be a test of reaction time and nerve. One misstep could mean a super raid or a stunning tackle. This matchup promises edge-of-the-seat action and could be the turning point in close encounters.