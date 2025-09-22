The Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls match 45 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 22. The Bengaluru Bulls were on a four-match winning streak before being broken by Tamil Thalaivas last week. On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants have won only one out of the six games they have played so far. Ironically, they win against the Tamil Thalaivas. On that note, let us check out the Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head records for match 45 of the PKL 2025.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

Total Matches Played Bengaluru Bulls Wins Gujarat Giants Win Ties 15 5 8 2

The clash between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants has evolved into a compelling rivalry marked by tactical battles and standout individual performances. Out of 15 encounters, Gujarat Giants have emerged victorious 8 times, while the Bulls have managed only 5 wins, with 2 matches ending in a tie. What’s particularly striking is Gujarat’s recent dominance—they haven’t lost a single game to the Bulls in the last two seasons, showcasing their strategic edge and defensive discipline.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls starting 7s (Probable)

Gujarat Giants – Mohammadreza Shadloui, Lucky Sharma, Aryavardhan Navale, Rakesh, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Milad Jabbari.

Bengaluru Bulls – Satyappa Mutti, Alireza Mirzaian, Sanjay Dhull, Ahmed Reza, Deepak Sankar, Yogesh Dahiya, Ganesha Hanamantagol

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Gujarat vs Bengaluru squads