The Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls match 45 of the PKL 2025 was a low-score thriller as the Bulls won the match by just four points in the end. Both teams showed great resilience on the mat, but the Bulls came out on top after the final whistle. On that note, let us check out the Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls player ratings of match 45.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls player ratings

Akash Shinde (9/10)

Akash Shinde was the standout performer for the Bengaluru Bulls, showcasing his agility and tactical brilliance in raiding. Despite limited time on the mat (20 minutes), he managed to score 7 crucial points, breaking through Gujarat Giants’ defense with precision.

His ability to read the opposition and execute swift raids turned the momentum in Bengaluru’s favor. Akash’s performance was a blend of speed, awareness, and fearlessness, making him the most effective raider of the match. His contribution was vital in keeping the Bulls competitive throughout the game.

Yogesh (8/10)

Yogesh delivered a rock-solid defensive performance, anchoring the Bengaluru Bulls’ backline with 6 tackle points. His timing and positioning were impeccable, consistently neutralizing Gujarat’s raiders. Yogesh’s tackles were not just effective but also morale-boosting, energizing his team during crucial phases.

His ability to anticipate raider movements and execute ankle holds and blocks with precision made him a defensive wall. In a match where every point mattered, Yogesh’s consistency and composure under pressure stood out, earning him recognition as one of the top performers.

Visvanth V (7/10)

Visvanth V was the Gujarat Giants’ most impactful player, contributing 5 points through a mix of raids and defensive efforts. Playing for 39 minutes, he showcased versatility and endurance, often stepping up when the team needed momentum.

His all-around skills added depth to Gujarat’s strategy, and his ability to switch roles seamlessly kept Bengaluru’s defense guessing. Visvanth’s performance was marked by smart decision-making and relentless effort, making him a key figure in Gujarat’s lineup and one of the top three performers of the match.