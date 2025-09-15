The defending champions, Haryana Steelers, will be taking on two-time finalists Gujarat Giants at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 15 (Monday). As the Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers prepare to lock horns once again, all eyes turn to the individual duels that could shape the outcome. Let us check out the top 3 player battles to watch out for in the Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers match 33 of the PKL 2025.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers player battles

Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh vs Jaideep

This is a battle of defensive masterminds. Mohammedreza, Gujarat’s Iranian powerhouse, brings brute strength and lightning-fast dashes to the mat. His signature tackles often leave the Raiders stunned. Jaideep, Haryana’s defensive anchor, counters with surgical precision and calm control. When Shadloui steps up as an all-rounder, Jaideep’s ability to read movements and anticipate attacks becomes vital.

Their clash is more than physical—it’s a chess match of timing and technique. Expect fierce tackles, daring escapes, and a test of who can dominate the defensive narrative.

Parteek Dahiya vs Rahul Sethpal

Parteek Dahiya is Gujarat’s raiding dynamo, known for his explosive bursts and fearless bonus attempts. Rahul Sethpal, Haryana’s right corner sentinel, is a master of ankle holds and body blocks. Parteek’s unpredictability will challenge Rahul’s discipline and timing.

If Parteek finds rhythm early, Gujarat could build momentum. But if Rahul locks him down with early tackles, Haryana’s defense will tighten like a vice. This duel is a classic clash of flair versus fortitude, and every raid between them could be a turning point.

Vinay vs Rohit Kumar

Vinay, Haryana’s steady raider, thrives on composure and calculated moves. Rohit Kumar, Gujarat’s aggressive defender, disrupts rhythm with bold dives and proactive challenges. Vinay’s success depends on his ability to stay cool under pressure and pick his moments wisely.

Rohit, meanwhile, will look to rattle him early and force errors. Their battle is psychological as much as physical—Vinay must outthink Rohit’s traps, while Rohit aims to dominate the mat with intimidation and timing. This matchup could be the silent decider in a noisy contest.