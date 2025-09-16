Haryana Steelers clinched a hard-fought 40-37 victory against the Gujarat Giants at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur in the first match on Monday. The match began aggressively, with raiders from both teams showing intent early on. Fast forward with just 8 minutes left in the match, and both teams had scored 33 points each. However, the Steelers held their nerves and came out victorious by just 3 points. Let us check out the Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers player ratings for match 33 of the PKL 2025.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers player ratings

Rakesh (9/10)

Rakesh was the undisputed star of the match, delivering a commanding performance with 14 points as a raider. His agility, timing, and ability to read the defense were on full display, making him a constant threat throughout the game. Whether it was swift toe touches or daring escapes, Rakesh’s raids kept the opposition on edge.

His consistency and fearlessness in high-pressure moments turned the tide in his team’s favor. With this kind of form, he’s not just a match-winner—he’s a game-changer. Fans will be watching closely to see if he can maintain this momentum in upcoming fixtures.

Vinay (8/10)

Vinay showcased his raiding prowess with a solid 8-point haul, proving to be a reliable asset in the attacking lineup. His quick reflexes and sharp decision-making allowed him to exploit gaps in the defense effectively. Though he played for just 8 minutes, his impact was undeniable—each raid was calculated and purposeful.

Vinay’s ability to score under pressure and his knack for turning half-chances into full points make him a valuable player. If given more time on the mat, he could easily rival the top scorers. His performance hints at a bright future and growing confidence in his role.

Jaideep (7/10)

Jaideep stood tall in defense, racking up 6 points in just 11 minutes—a remarkable feat for any defender. His tackles were precise and powerful, often halting raiders mid-stride with impeccable timing. Jaideep’s awareness and positioning made him a wall that was hard to breach.

He didn’t just defend; he dominated the defensive zone, turning it into a fortress. His ability to read the raider’s intentions and react swiftly gave his team a crucial edge. With performances like this, Jaideep is carving out a reputation as one of the most dependable defenders in the league.