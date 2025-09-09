The match 24 of the PKL 2025 will see the Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers on September 9 (Tuesday). Speaking about both teams’ recent performance in the PKL 2025, the Gujarat Giants are coming to the match after earning their first win in this year’s edition, as they defeated the Tamil Thalaivas.

On the other hand, Jaipur suffered a heart-wrenching loss at the hands of the Dabang Delhi KC. With both sides aiming for the momentum, it is expected to be a cracking contest tonight. Check out the 3 player battles to watch out for the upcoming Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match 24 of the PKL 2025.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers player battles

Nitin Dhankar vs Mohammadreza Shadloui

One of the prominent battles in this clash will be between Nitin Dhankar and Mohammadreza Shadloui. Speaking about Nitin, he has been in red-hot form, racking up 40 points in just 3 matches. His most recent outing saw him notch up 14 points, underlining his dominance on the mat. He’ll be the go-to man for Jaipur and could be the one to challenge Shadloui head-on. For Gujarat, keeping Nitin quiet will be crucial in the Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match if they want to secure back-to-back wins.

Speaking about Shadloui, the overseas star has had a slow start to the season. The Gujarat Giants defender, who was the best in the league last year, has managed only 4 tackle points in 3 matches.

Sahil Setpal vs Nitin Panwar

Another prominent battle to look out for in the evening. Sahil Setpal made a strong impression in Jaipur’s last outing as he scored his first Super 10 of the season. Gujarat’s defense will need to find a way to tackle Sahil else they cannot stop Jaipur from gaining momentum.

Speaking about his opponent, Nitin Panwar came as a surprise for Gujarat in the last match. To note, Panwar delivered a stunning performance with 8 points, including three Super tackle points. His aggressive defending turned the tide for Gujarat. Panwar will have the responsibility of stopping Sahil on the mat in the Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers clash.

Nitin Rawal vs Rakesh Sungroya

Jaipur’s captain Nitin Rawal will need to lead from the front. With just 6 tackle points in 3 matches, his form has been far from ideal. If Jaipur wants to bounce back, Rawal must step up and anchor the defense more effectively. Just like Nitin, Rakesh Sungroya may not have posted big numbers yet, but he’s been Gujarat’s most consistent raider. With 17 points in 3 matches, he’s quietly become their key offensive weapon Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match.