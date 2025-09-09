The Gujarat Giants are set to take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 24 of the PKL 2025 to be played on September 9 (Tuesday). Speaking about both teams’ recent performance in the tournament, the Gujarat Giants opened their account in PKL 2025 with a big win over the Tamil Thalaivas, showcasing a defensive clinic against star raiders Arjun Deshwal and Pawan Sehrawat. The two-time finalists will aim to carry this momentum into their next clash against the formidable Jaipur Pink Panthers.

On the other hand, Jaipur came agonizingly close to securing their second victory of the season, but a last-minute lapse from Nitin Dhankar—who couldn’t cross the baulk line—proved costly and handed the game away. Ahead of the PKL 2025 match 24, let us check out the Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head records.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head

Speaking about the Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head records in PKL history. Both sides have faced each other in 24 matches. Of those, Jaipur has won on 12 occasions while Gujarat has won 9, with 3 ending in a tie. Last year, Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated the Giants in both of their group stage matches.

Matches Played Gujarat Giants Win Jaipur Pink Panthers Win Ties 24 9 12 3

Gujarat vs Jaipur starting 7s (Probable)

Gujarat Giants – Mohammadreza Shadloui, Shridhar Kadam, Shubham Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Rakesh, Nitin Panwar, Himanshu Singh.

Jaipur Pink Panthers – Reza Mirbagheri, Aashish Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Nitin Dhankar, Ali Choubtarash, Sahil Satpal, Ronak Singh.

PKL 2025 live streaming

The match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The fans can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports network.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers squads