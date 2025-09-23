The Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans match 47 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 23 (Tuesday). The Giants have lived up to the name, dominating the Titans, winning 10 of the 12 matches they. However, the Titans will be looking to turn things around this evening. On that note, let us check out the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans player battles to watch out for.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans player battles

Parteek Dahiya vs Ashish Narwal

Parteek Dahiya, known for his explosive raids and swift footwork, will face off against Ashish Narwal, a rising star with sharp instincts and fearless execution. Parteek’s ability to break through tight defensive formations will be tested by Ashish’s agility and counter-raiding skills.

Both players thrive under pressure and are capable of turning games around single-handedly. This duel promises high-octane action, with each raid potentially swinging the momentum.

Their clash will be a tactical battle of timing, mat awareness, and mental resilience—making it one of the most anticipated face-offs of the match.

Lucky Sharma vs Shubham Shinde

Lucky Sharma, Gujarat’s dependable corner defender, brings strength and precision to his tackles. He’ll be up against Shubham Shinde, Telugu Titans’ aggressive right cover, who excels in body holds and chain tackles. Both defenders are known for their fearless approach and ability to read raiders’ movements.

Their battle will be about dominance in the defensive zone—who can hold their ground and disrupt the opposition’s rhythm. Expect fierce tackles, quick reactions, and strategic positioning as they try to outwit each other and protect their territory.

Mohammedreza Shadloui vs Vijay Malik

Mohammedreza Shadloui, Gujarat’s Iranian powerhouse, is a threat in both attack and defense. His athleticism and mat control make him a game-changer. Vijay Malik, Telugu’s versatile all-rounder, counters with smart raids and solid defensive contributions.

This matchup will be a test of endurance, adaptability, and tactical intelligence. Shadloui’s brute strength meets Malik’s finesse, creating a compelling contrast.

Their duel could decide the balance of power in midfield, where all-rounders often dictate tempo and transitions. Fans can expect thrilling exchanges and momentum-shifting plays from this elite battle.