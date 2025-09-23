The Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans match 47 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 23 (Tuesday). It will be a tough game between the Titans’ raiding duo of Bharat Hooda and Vijay Malik against the Gujarat skipper Mohammadreza Shadloui. Let us check out the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans head-to-head records for match 47 of the PKL 2025.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans head-to-head

Total Matches Gujarat Giants Win Telugu Titans Win Ties 12 10 2 0

Despite Gujarat Giants dominating this rivalry with 10 wins out of 12 encounters, the Telugu Titans managed to break the streak with a victory in their most recent clash. This win not only boosted the Titans’ morale but also added a fresh twist to what had been a one-sided affair. Historically, the Giants have outclassed the Titans with superior raiding depth and defensive coordination, often dictating the pace of the game.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans starting 7s (Probable)

Gujarat Giants – Mohammadreza Shadloui, Lucky Sharma, Aryavardhan Navale, Rakesh, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Milad Jabbari.

Telugu Titans – Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Ashish Narwal, Avi Duhan.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans PKL 2025 match 47 will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans squads