The Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans match 47 of the PKL 2025 was an absolute thriller, with the Titans winning the match by just one point at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. Both teams gave their all on the mat, but the Titans managed to edge out the Giants by a whisker. On that note, let us check out the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans player ratings for match 47.

Mohammadreza Shadloui (8/10)

Mohammadreza Shadloui delivered a commanding defensive performance, racking up 6 points through sheer strength and precision. Known for his aggressive style and sharp reflexes, he consistently disrupted raiders with powerful tackles and well-timed dashes.

His ability to read the game and anticipate moves made him a wall that the opposition struggled to breach. Shadloui’s presence on the mat boosts team morale and sets the tone for a disciplined defense.

Bharat (9/10)

Bharat’s versatility as an all-rounder shone brightly with a total of 9 points, the highest individual tally in this lineup. His dual ability to raid and defend gave his team a strategic edge. Whether executing swift raids or stepping in for crucial tackles, Bharat maintained high energy and focus throughout. His adaptability and game sense make him a valuable player who can switch roles seamlessly.

Aryavardhan Navale (7/10)

Aryavardhan Navale showcased exceptional agility and tactical brilliance in his 33-minute raid performance. His ability to read the defense and execute swift movements earned him 4 crucial points, making him the top scorer among his peers. His timing and anticipation were spot-on, allowing him to break through defensive lines with ease.